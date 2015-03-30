FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SUV slams into store on NY's Long Island, kills woman inside shop
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 30, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

SUV slams into store on NY's Long Island, kills woman inside shop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An SUV smashed through a glass storefront on New York’s Long Island on Monday, killing a woman inside the shop and injuring two others, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the 2006 Toyota Rav4, which careened into an AT&T store at a strip mall in Great Neck at 10:51 a.m., was unhurt.

“The car went to pull into a parking spot and continued into the store,” said a Nassau County Police spokeswoman.

A 66-year-old woman inside the store suffered extensive injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1 p.m., police said.

Two others in the shop suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol or drugs, and an investigation was continuing.

No further details were available.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.