New York teenager falls off building in police chase
April 4, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

New York teenager falls off building in police chase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 17-year-old boy was critically injured when he fell from the roof of a six-story New York apartment building as police attempted to question him over reports of marijuana smoking, police said on Friday.

The boy was attempting to flee from the officers with a group of teenage friends on Thursday night when he lost his footing and dropped from the rooftop into an alleyway, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Officers, who had entered the building after a passerby complained about a large group of teenagers smoking marijuana inside, attempted to render aid to the boy before he was transported to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No arrests were made.

The police department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the incident.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
