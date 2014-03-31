FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suburban New York schools get all-clear after bomb threat
March 31, 2014 / 3:33 PM / 3 years ago

Two suburban New York schools get all-clear after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two suburban New York high schools were evacuated on Monday after receiving anonymous bomb threats but were given the all-clear soon afterwards, allowing students to resume lessons, the school district said.

Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak and Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor were searched by police after receiving the threats at 10:15 a.m. EDT, Lakeland Central School District said.

Less than two hours later, authorities completed sweeps of the buildings and found them to be safe, it said.

“Students will be returning to class,” the school district said.

About 1,000 students attend each high school. Shrub Oak is about 35 miles north of New York City, and Cortlandt Manor is about 31 miles (50 miles) north.

Students at both schools had spread word of the evacuations online via Twitter, saying they had been ordered to leave the buildings and to wait outside them.

Westchester County, New York Police did not immediately return a call for comment.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bernadette Baum

