New York City painted woman arrested for prostitution: police

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One of the painted topless women in New York City’s Times Square, whose presence in the tourist hub has concerned city leaders, has been arrested for drug possession and prostitution, police said on Thursday.

Destiny Romero, 20, was charged with prostitution and criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance after she met undercover police officers in Times Square around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He said he did not know whether Romero was topless at the time.

In August, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio created a task force, co-chaired by New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, to examine how to curb the number of topless women and costumed characters in Times Square.

De Blasio and other leaders believed the painted women and people dressed as cartoon characters and superheroes were aggressively soliciting tips after posing for pictures with tourists.

A police spokesman said he did not know whether Wednesday’s undercover arrests were part of the work of the task force. He said police do not release details about undercover operations. The task force is expected to report on its findings by Oct. 1.

Romero introduced the undercover officers on Wednesday to Jason Perez, 22, who offered to sell them narcotics.

The group later met up at a nearby hotel, where Romero and Perez sold the officers cocaine and five pills of MDMA, known by the street name Molly.

Perez was charged with criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance, prostitution promotion and unlawful possession of marijuana.