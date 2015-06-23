FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two injured after New York train, truck collide: fire official
June 23, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Two injured after New York train, truck collide: fire official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two people were injured and several firefighters were being monitored for smoke inhalation on Tuesday after a freight train and a tractor-trailer collided and caught fire near a cereal plant in upstate New York, a fire official said.

The train conductor and truck driver were transported for medical care with burns to their bodies, Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield said. Five or six firefighters were also being monitored for smoke inhalation, Whitfield said.

The injured men are expected to survive, he said.

The train was reversing when it collided with the truck, carrying flour, at about 9:55 a.m. in an industrial area in Buffalo. One of the truck’s natural gas cylinder’s burst into flames upon impact, Whitfield said.

The fire was extinguished promptly. No nearby property was damaged.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Beech

