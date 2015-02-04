FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One patient still critical after New York commuter train crash
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 4, 2015 / 6:13 PM / 3 years ago

One patient still critical after New York commuter train crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One person injured in a New York commuter train crash that killed six people late on Tuesday is still in critical condition, hospital staff said on Wednesday.

Another patient taken to Westchester Medical Center remains in serious condition, and four additional patients are in fair condition, said Patricia Wrobbel, the hospital’s chief nursing executive.

The Metro-North train crash near the suburb of White Plains killed five passengers when the train hit a vehicle stalled on the tracks in the railroad’s worst-ever accident. The driver of the vehicle stuck on the tracks also died.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.