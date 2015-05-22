FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspicious package prompts partial evacuation of NYC's Grand Central
May 22, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Suspicious package prompts partial evacuation of NYC's Grand Central

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police in New York evacuated commuters from Grand Central Terminal’s lower level on Friday after receiving a report of a suspicious package at the height of the morning rush hour, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

All trains into the major commuting hub were routed to the upper level tracks after the package was reported on the lower level at 8:45 a.m., said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan.

The congestion was causing delays of about 30 minutes on Metro-North Railroad trains, he said.

“MTA police are responding per the normal protocols as we always do to reports of suspicious packages,” Donovan said.

It was not yet known what type of package was reported and whether it was on a train or elsewhere in the station, he said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott

