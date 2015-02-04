FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investigators to release recorder data from train crash on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 4, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Investigators to release recorder data from train crash on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. (Reuters) - Federal investigators said on Wednesday they were evaluating the “adequacy” of emergency exits and strength of cars on a commuter train that collided with an SUV a day earlier, killing six people.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they expect to release data from the recorder on the train on Thursday.

The NSTB added in a tweet that more than 400 feet (122 meters) of electrified third rail penetrated and broke apart inside the front rail car.

Reporting by Sebastien Malo; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.