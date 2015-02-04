Investigators to release recorder data from train crash on Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. (Reuters) - Federal investigators said on Wednesday they were evaluating the “adequacy” of emergency exits and strength of cars on a commuter train that collided with an SUV a day earlier, killing six people.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they expect to release data from the recorder on the train on Thursday.

The NSTB added in a tweet that more than 400 feet (122 meters) of electrified third rail penetrated and broke apart inside the front rail car.