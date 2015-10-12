FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

One killed, six injured when truck hits building in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One pedestrian was killed and six injured on Monday when a truck veered onto a sidewalk and then slammed into scaffolding outside a building in New York City, the city fire department said.

The crash in the Bronx occurred at around 3:20 p.m., according to a spokesman for the New York City fire department.

A 37-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk was killed in the crash, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer appears to have lost control after getting cut off by another vehicle, a police spokesman said, adding that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Six people with minor injuries were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, the fire department said.

WNBC television posted a photo on its website that showed a red Coca-Cola tractor trailer wedged under scaffolding against the side of a building at the intersection of East 138th St. and Willow Ave in the south Bronx.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler

