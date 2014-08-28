Sister of accused Boston marathon bombers arrested after bomb threat

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers was arrested in New York City for threatening a woman over the phone, saying she could “put a bomb on you,” police said on Wednesday.

Aliana Tsarnaev, 23, sister of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was facing charges of aggravated harassment, a New York City Police Department spokesman said.

Tsarnaev, of North Bergen, New Jersey, was accused of calling a woman in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood and telling her “I have people that can go over there and put a bomb on you,” the spokesman said.

The two have “some kind of dispute,” he added but gave no further details.

Tsarnaev, who turned herself in after being contacted by detectives, was arrested and released. She was expected to be arraigned within days, law enforcement said.

Her brothers are accused of killing three people and wounding more than 260 after detonating pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was captured following a massive manhunt in the days after the bombing and is awaiting trial in November on terrorism charges. His older brother, Tamerlan, was killed following a shoot-out with police.