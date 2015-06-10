FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bus crash in New York's Lincoln Tunnel injures 18 people
June 10, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Bus crash in New York's Lincoln Tunnel injures 18 people

Katie Reilly

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two buses crashed in the Lincoln Tunnel linking New York City and New Jersey on Wednesday, injuring 18 people at the end of morning rush hour, none of them critically, officials said.

A New Jersey Transit bus and a privately operated bus collided in the center tube of the 1.5-mile tunnel at 9:35 a.m., said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel.

None of the passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.

Pentangelo said traffic in the tunnel, through which almost 19 million vehicles passed each month in 2014, has been rerouted to the south tube until further notice.

The incident is still under investigation.

Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu

