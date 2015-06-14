Gunfire wounds four at Waldorf Astoria wedding in New York

(Reuters) - A gun accidentally discharged during a wedding at New York’s famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Saturday, wounding four people, a police source said.

The bullet hit the floor and those wounded were hit by fragments from the round or debris from the strike, the source said.

The incident at the hotel in Midtown Manhattan took place at about 7:30 p.m. ET and is believed to have been an accident. The wounded were taken to hospitals and the injuries are not life-threatening, the source said.

The New York Post reported that the gun belonged to a wedding guest. It went off in the lobby of the hotel, run by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as guests were taking photos.

A male guest was taken to a police station in handcuffs. His right trouser leg had a hole with burned edges as if the cloth had been blasted from inside by a firearm, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.