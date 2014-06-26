New York gives state workers time off to watch World Cup game

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state workers can indulge their World Cup fever on Thursday with an extended lunch break to root for Team USA in its match against Germany, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

In a letter to Team USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann, Cuomo said New York state stands strongly behind the U.S. soccer team and was allowing workers to take an extra hour at lunch to watch the game.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I wish you and the entire team the best of luck,” the letter said.