FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York gives state workers time off to watch World Cup game
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 26, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

New York gives state workers time off to watch World Cup game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state workers can indulge their World Cup fever on Thursday with an extended lunch break to root for Team USA in its match against Germany, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

In a letter to Team USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann, Cuomo said New York state stands strongly behind the U.S. soccer team and was allowing workers to take an extra hour at lunch to watch the game.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I wish you and the entire team the best of luck,” the letter said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.