Despite natgas challenges, New England has enough power for winter

(Reuters) - Despite challenges caused by power plant retirements, New England should have enough electricity to keep homes and businesses warm this winter, the region's grid operator said Monday.

ISO New England said it launched Winter Reliability Program to pay generators to buy fuel for their power plants to help keep the lights on when the weather turns cold.

"The region should have adequate supplies of electricity to meet demand, barring any unforeseen resource outages or fuel delivery constraints," Vamsi Chadalavada, the ISO's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a release.

This is the fourth consecutive year the ISO has implemented a similar winter reliability program. This year's version pays generators to buy oil and liquefied natural gas, rather than pipeline gas, before the winter. The ISO did not disclose in its statement how much it pays for the fuel.

The fuel subsidy has become necessary, especially during the coldest weeks of the year, as the grid becomes more reliant on gas-fired generators due to the retirement of units powered by other fuels like nuclear, coal and oil.

About 44 percent, or 14,850 megawatts (MW), of the region's total generating capacity of 33,948 MW now burns gas as its primary fuel. Most of that gas comes from pipelines, which is why the ISO's reliability plan subsidizes purchases of LNG from tankers.

New England's gas pipelines were not designed to serve demand for both heating and power generation, the ISO said, noting on cold winter days, the region's pipes are at or near capacity for commercial and residential heating.

Any pipeline capacity remaining after heating customers are served can be sold for power generation, but some 3,450 MW of gas-fired generating capacity could be at risk this winter because of pipeline constraints, the ISO warned.

The completion of the Algonquin Incremental Market project this year will increase gas pipeline capacity into the region and is expected to ease concerns about pipeline capacity this winter, the ISO said.

But in coming years, gas companies will use that extra capacity to meet growing demand as more homes and businesses switch from oil to gas heat.

The ISO forecast demand this winter could reach 22,028 MW. That compares with a peak during last winter's mild weather of 19,545 MW in February and an all-time winter peak of 22,818 MW in January 2004.