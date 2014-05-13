FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

New Hampshire home explodes during gunfight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An explosion ripped through a New Hampshire home that was already in flames during an apparent shootout on Monday, local television footage showed.

The large explosion blew off part of the roof of the two-story house in suburban Brentwood, in the southern part of the state, according to video seen on WMUR-TV. The house was on fire at the time.

The state police referred all questions to the state attorney general’s office. A representative at the attorney general’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Prior to the explosion, members of the media were told to back away from the home because authorities said they might be in the line of fire, the station reported.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
