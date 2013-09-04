FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Hampshire fears eight exposed to rare brain disease in hospital
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 4, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Hampshire fears eight exposed to rare brain disease in hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - New Hampshire warned on Wednesday that eight patients who recently underwent neurosurgery at a Manchester hospital may have been exposed to a rare brain condition similar to “mad cow” disease in cattle.

The state health department said the exposure may have been the result of a surgery on a ninth patient, who is now believed to have had a sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a condition similar to “mad cow” disease but not linked to beef consumption.

All eight patients have been notified of their potential exposure, officials said, adding that there was no risk to the general public.

In the disease’s sporadic form, it crops up spontaneously without a known cause. There is no known treatment or cure for the fatal condition, which has symptoms including failing memory to personality changes, blindness and sudden jerky movements, the health department said.

“After extensive expert discussion, we could not conclude that there was no risk, so we are taking the step of notifying the patients,” said Dr. Jose Montero, the state’s director of public health.

Reporting by Scott Malone and Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Greg McCune and Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.