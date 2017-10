Hostage-taker at Clinton's 2007 campaign office escapes

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past after arriving at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012.REUTERS/B Mathur

(Reuters) - A man who took several hostages in 2007 at a New Hampshire presidential campaign office for then-U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton was reported missing Sunday from a halfway house, authorities said.

Leeland Eisenberg, 52, has been serving a 3 1/2- to 7-year sentence for the incident in Rochester, New Hampshire, in which he claimed to be wearing a bomb that turned out to be road flares.

Eisenberg was not in his room at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit, a halfway house in Manchester, when a regular headcount was taken, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Eisenberg is eligible for parole in August and his maximum release date is February 2017, the department said.