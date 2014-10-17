NJ man sentenced to 45 years for holding family in 'den of horrors'

(Reuters) - A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for imprisoning and sexually abusing his daughter and stepdaughter in a home that one victim described as “hell,” authorities said.

Howard Gregory, 50, was convicted in May of kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges. He was sentenced on Thursday by Camden County Superior Court Judge Edward McBride, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s office and Lindenwold Police.

During the trial, assistant prosecutor Lauren Pratter described Gregory’s apartment in Lindenwold as a “den of horrors.”

His victims were kept isolated, tormented and routinely violated from 2007 to 2011, the prosecutor said.

Gregory’s daughter was a teenager and his stepdaughter was in her early 30s when the abuse and assaults began, authorities said.

Both women spoke at the sentencing.

“It’s very hard to find the words to convey the hell my family and I lived in on a daily basis, not knowing when I would take my last breath,” the older woman said.

The younger woman said: “I have lived in turmoil for years and have pain and scars that have yet to completely heal.

“I believe that Howard should receive the same mercy that he’s given to myself and my family, and that is none,” she said.

The women’s mother, Janet Robinson, 59, has pleaded guilty to witness tampering and was sentenced to 364 days in prison, authorities said.