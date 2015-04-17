New Jersey police trying to identify dead infant found in trash

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Jersey authorities asked the public’s help on Friday in identifying a baby whose decapitated body was found at a recycling center, releasing a composite sketch of the infant girl.

The body of the full-term newborn was discovered in trash at the recycling center in Farmingdale in November, New Jersey State Police said in a statement released on Friday.

The infant’s head was found separately in the same recycling center, along with two blood-stained blouses and a bag from a retail store in Orange, New Jersey, more than 50 miles to the north, they said.

The blouses and bag are believed to be connected with the infant’s mother, police said.

Police posted a sketch of the baby on its website.

The baby has been named Emma Grace by the Ardena Baptist Church in nearby Howell, which was planning to hold a funeral service for her on Saturday.