Ex-official mum before lawmaker questions on NJ bridge scandal

David Wildstein, former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Director of Interstate Capital Projects and an ally of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, appears at a hearing to testify in front of state lawmakers at the New Jersey State Capitol in Trenton, New Jersey, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top official at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who is at the center of a political retribution scandal involving New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, declined to answer questions at a State Assembly hearing on Thursday.

David Wildstein repeatedly invoked the constitutional protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.

A long-time friend of Christie‘s, he resigned from the Port Authority in December after admitting he had ordered lane closures on the George Washington Bridge in an apparent ploy to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.