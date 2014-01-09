FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-official mum before lawmaker questions on NJ bridge scandal
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 9, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-official mum before lawmaker questions on NJ bridge scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Wildstein, former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Director of Interstate Capital Projects and an ally of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, appears at a hearing to testify in front of state lawmakers at the New Jersey State Capitol in Trenton, New Jersey, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top official at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who is at the center of a political retribution scandal involving New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, declined to answer questions at a State Assembly hearing on Thursday.

David Wildstein repeatedly invoked the constitutional protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.

A long-time friend of Christie‘s, he resigned from the Port Authority in December after admitting he had ordered lane closures on the George Washington Bridge in an apparent ploy to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Reporting By Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.