FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. attorney in New Jersey to open inquiry into bridge closures: NYT
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 9, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. attorney in New Jersey to open inquiry into bridge closures: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. attorney in New Jersey will open an inquiry into recent controversial bridge lane closures, which critics say were engineered by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s staff for political retribution, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The paper gave no further details in its report, which came just minutes before Christie, a possible contender for the 2016 White House race, was due to give a news conference about the scandal.

Washington Breaking News Team; Editing by Karey Van Hall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.