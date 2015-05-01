FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey's Christie says charges show he was not part of bridge scandal
#U.S.
May 1, 2015 / 6:59 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey's Christie says charges show he was not part of bridge scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a series of Twitter messages on Friday that charges brought against former state officials proved that he was not involved in the 2013 George Washington Bridge scandal.

The bridge lane closures caused four days of traffic on the crossing into New York City. One former official pleaded guilty and two others were indicted after allegations they caused the traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who did not support Christie’s re-election as governor.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

