FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bus from Toronto overturns in New Jersey, 23 hurt
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 6, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Bus from Toronto overturns in New Jersey, 23 hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nearly two dozen people were injured on Saturday when a bus traveling from Toronto to Brooklyn, New York, overturned while approaching an exit ramp on a New Jersey highway, according to New Jersey state police.

Twenty-three of the 57 people aboard the bus were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries was considered life- threatening, police spokesman Adam Grossman said.

The accident occurred about 7:40 a.m. as the bus traveled east on Interstate 80 in Wayne Township. The bus overturned in a grassy area about 100 yards from the highway, he said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, he said.

The Star-Ledger newspaper reported that the passengers, who left Toronto at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, had planned to attend a Seventh-day Adventist Church event in Brooklyn. (Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.