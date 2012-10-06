Bus from Toronto overturns in New Jersey, 23 hurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nearly two dozen people were injured on Saturday when a bus traveling from Toronto to Brooklyn, New York, overturned while approaching an exit ramp on a New Jersey highway, according to New Jersey state police.

Twenty-three of the 57 people aboard the bus were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries was considered life- threatening, police spokesman Adam Grossman said.

The accident occurred about 7:40 a.m. as the bus traveled east on Interstate 80 in Wayne Township. The bus overturned in a grassy area about 100 yards from the highway, he said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, he said.

The Star-Ledger newspaper reported that the passengers, who left Toronto at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, had planned to attend a Seventh-day Adventist Church event in Brooklyn. (Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney)