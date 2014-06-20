One killed, five injured in New Jersey highway accident

(Reuters) - One person was killed and five others injured in a single-vehicle accident that has closed portions of the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday, the New Jersey State Police said.

All six occupants of the 1996 Ford pickup truck were ejected in the 7 a.m. EDT crash after the truck rolled several times. Three people were flown to area hospitals via helicopter with serious injures. At least two of the occupants were children, said Jeffrey Flynn, a police spokesman.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the expressway in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Police are investigating whether any of the occupants were in the bed of the truck when the accident occurred. The cause is still under investigation.

Local news footage showed a massive traffic backup behind the accident.