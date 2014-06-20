FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One killed, five injured in New Jersey highway accident
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 20, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

One killed, five injured in New Jersey highway accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed and five others injured in a single-vehicle accident that has closed portions of the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday, the New Jersey State Police said.

All six occupants of the 1996 Ford pickup truck were ejected in the 7 a.m. EDT crash after the truck rolled several times. Three people were flown to area hospitals via helicopter with serious injures. At least two of the occupants were children, said Jeffrey Flynn, a police spokesman.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the expressway in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Police are investigating whether any of the occupants were in the bed of the truck when the accident occurred. The cause is still under investigation.

Local news footage showed a massive traffic backup behind the accident.

Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Philadelphia; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.