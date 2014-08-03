Eggnog blast in New Jersey injures two, damages building

(Reuters) - Authorities are investigating an explosion that originated in a vat of eggnog, damaged a pharmaceutical plant and caused minor injuries to two workers in New Jersey, local media said on Sunday.

Two employees were mixing artificial eggnog flavorings in a laboratory at Pharmachem Laboratories in Totowo, New Jersey on Saturday night when the explosion occurred, Totowa Fire Marshal Allen Del Vecchio told WABC-TV Eyewitness News.

They were trying out a new eggnog recipe, the station said, adding that the cause of the blast was undetermined.

The explosion blew off the rear of the three-story plant and left glass scattered on the ground, WABC-TV reported.

Pharmachem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company makes and supplies ingredients for foods, beverages and other products, according to its website.