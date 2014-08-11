NJ man charged in death after truck tears through farmers market

(Reuters) - Prosecutors in New Jersey charged a man with vehicular homicide on Monday after they said he drove his pickup truck at high speed through a farmers market Sunday, killing one person and sending two others to the hospital.

James Woetzel, 48, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, faces up to 10 years in jail over the incident, which killed 58-year-old Donna Wine, also of Hawthorne.

Police say Woetzel drove his 2014 Dodge Ram truck through a police barricade and into the farmers market at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. News footage of the scene showed hundreds of tomatoes scattered on the ground, along with smashed baskets and tables.

The driver of the vehicle drove for about a half mile with a woman pinned under the truck, according to local media.

“There was a person under the car, screaming for them to stop, and they didn’t stop,” witness Blythe Roth told reporters at the scene, about 20 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, Woetzel is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Bail was set at $200,000.

Woetzel was not charged with driving under the influence. Prosecutors say the case is still under investigation.