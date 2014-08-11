FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NJ man charged in death after truck tears through farmers market
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 11, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

NJ man charged in death after truck tears through farmers market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prosecutors in New Jersey charged a man with vehicular homicide on Monday after they said he drove his pickup truck at high speed through a farmers market Sunday, killing one person and sending two others to the hospital.

James Woetzel, 48, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, faces up to 10 years in jail over the incident, which killed 58-year-old Donna Wine, also of Hawthorne.

Police say Woetzel drove his 2014 Dodge Ram truck through a police barricade and into the farmers market at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. News footage of the scene showed hundreds of tomatoes scattered on the ground, along with smashed baskets and tables.

The driver of the vehicle drove for about a half mile with a woman pinned under the truck, according to local media.

“There was a person under the car, screaming for them to stop, and they didn’t stop,” witness Blythe Roth told reporters at the scene, about 20 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, Woetzel is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Bail was set at $200,000.

Woetzel was not charged with driving under the influence. Prosecutors say the case is still under investigation.

Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.