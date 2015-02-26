New Jersey man who killed wife with frying pan gets 30 years in prison

(Reuters) - A New Jersey man received a 30-year prison sentence on Thursday for killing his wife by hitting her over the head with a frying pan and strangling her, authorities said.

Patrick Allen, 47, was convicted of murder and other charges in December in Monmouth County, New Jersey, Superior Court.

His wife Kimberly Allen, 44, was discovered dead in their Middletown, New Jersey, home on Nov. 18, 2011, after her husband called police to report she had been attacked.

Allen, a former securities salesman, told police he had been out running errands and returned home to find her body.

Prosecutors said he beat his wife over the head with a frying pan and strangled her. They said at his trial that the couple was arguing over finances and that a mortgage company had been about to start foreclosure proceedings on their home.

The sentence of 30 years in prison includes no possibility of parole or time off for good behavior, said a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.