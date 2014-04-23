New Jersey police officer, suspect wounded during drug buy

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (Reuters) - A police detective and a suspect were wounded on Tuesday when gunfire erupted during an undercover drug deal in Garfield, New Jersey, a prosecutor said.

The undercover officer, part of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force, was shot during a $400 marijuana purchase at a strip mall parking lot, Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli told a news conference.

Rafael Angel Vasquez Pena, 25, of Passaic, New Jersey, is suspected of shooting the unarmed officer in the right hip and left foot during a robbery attempt, he said.

Backup officers shot Pena in the left arm and left leg. Both men’s wounds are considered not life-threatening.

Molinelli said Pena would be charged with attempted murder of the officer, who was not identified. Two other suspects were also arrested.