FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rutgers University in N.J. to open Tyler Clementi center for youth
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 1, 2013 / 11:55 PM / 5 years ago

Rutgers University in N.J. to open Tyler Clementi center for youth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The parents of Tyler Clementi, the college student who committed suicide after learning his roommate spied on his gay tryst, and Rutgers University in New Jersey have jointly set up a research center for vulnerable youth that will open on Monday, the school said.

Called The Tyler Clementi Center at Rutgers, the state university for New Jersey, it will offer lectures and training on subjects such as cyberbullying and youth suicide, particularly among gays and lesbians, Rutgers said in a statement.

The center will also offer programs to ease the transition from home to college and serve as a resource for youth advocates, including policy makers, social activists and community leaders.

“We’ll make use of a lot of existing resources, including the schools of Social Work, Arts and Science and the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology,” Rutgers spokesman E.J. Miranda said.

Clementi, 18, jumped to his death from the George Washington Bridge in September 2010, days after learning that his college roommate Dharun Ravi had used a computer-mounted webcam to snoop on him kissing an older man and had encouraged others to watch.

Ravi, who was never charged in Clementi’s death, was convicted of bias crimes for spying on him. He served 20 days of a 30-day sentence.

The research and training center is a joint effort of Rutgers and the Tyler Clementi Foundation, formed by Tyler’s parents, Joseph and Jane Clementi, as a memorial to their son.

It will be dedicated on Monday at Rutgers’ Busch Campus in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.