FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey teen arrested in deadly Christmas morning strip club shooting
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 12, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Jersey teen arrested in deadly Christmas morning strip club shooting

David Jones

2 Min Read

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - A man sought for allegedly killing three people and injuring two others in a Christmas Day shooting at a strip club in New Jersey was arrested on Sunday at his mother’s home in Florida, authorities said.

Anthony Fields, 19, of Newark, New Jersey, was being held on $2 million bail after being arrested without incident by the FBI at his mother’s home in Orlando, Florida, said Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for Acting Essex County prosecutor Carolyn Murray.

Proceedings to extradite him to New Jersey will begin on Monday, Carter said. He faces three counts of murder, two counts of assault, and charges of possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Fields is accused of opening fire at Slick’s Go-Go Bar in Irvington, New Jersey, after a bouncer at the club refused to let him enter the premises.

“The bouncer noticed the weapon and told him he could not enter with the weapon,” Carter said.

Killed in the gunfire were Pierre Clervoyant, 34, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, Woodley Daniel, 32, of Hillside, New Jersey, and Mushir Cureton, 27, of Newark. Two others were wounded.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.