June 12, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Man charged with calling in false Lincoln Tunnel sniper threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man has been charged with making a false threat to police about a sniper in the area of the Lincoln Tunnel, a heavily traveled span connecting New Jersey and Manhattan, authorities said on Wednesday.

Douglas Wallace, 39, has been charged with making terroristic threats and creating false public alarm, said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is responsible for the tunnel.

In addition to the sniper threat, Wallace is accused of alluding to a potential chemical attack in his Tuesday evening call to local police, Pentangelo said.

It was not immediately clear if Wallace had a lawyer. Pentangelo said the College Park, Georgia, resident had a criminal history that included assault and making terroristic threats.

He was arrested in Manhattan shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

New Jersey and Port Authority police rerouted tunnel traffic after learning of the threats and conducted a roof canvas by helicopter, but found no immediate threat, Pentangelo said.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney

