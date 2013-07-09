FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey woman charged with mailing threats to high court
July 9, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Jersey woman charged with mailing threats to high court

David Jones

2 Min Read

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force on Tuesday arrested a New Jersey woman accused of sending more than 50 threatening letters to the U.S. Supreme Court and several other national and local targets.

Karen Waller, 50, of Irvington, New Jersey, was charged with one count of mailing threatening communications, which carries a possible sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine, according to U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in Newark.

She was accused of mailing letters from May 4 to June 21 which included threats to kill or injure people and targeted Supreme Court justices, former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to a sworn affidavit from FBI Special Agent Michael Biondo.

One letter sent to the Town Hall in Woodbridge, New Jersey, resulted in a “shelter in place” order at the building and the evacuation of the Woodbridge Township Municipal Court.

Other letters were sent to Rutgers University, a private insurance firm in New Jersey and the Millburn, New Jersey, Police Department, the complaint said.

Waller, who could not immediately be reached for comment, was due appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk in Newark federal court later on Tuesday.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg

