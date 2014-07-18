FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Truck driver arrested in death of officer in New Jersey crash
July 18, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Truck driver arrested in death of officer in New Jersey crash

David Jones

1 Min Read

NEWARK N.J. (Reuters) - Prosecutors have charged a Brooklyn truck driver with second-degree vehicular homicide after his 18-wheeler left a road in New Jersey on Thursday and killed a police officer conducting speed checks from an unmarked car, officials said.

Ryon Cumberbatch, 28, is accused of crashing into the parked vehicle and striking 32-year-old Waldwick Police Officer Christopher Goodell, who died of blunt force injuries and severe trauma to the head.

Bergen County prosecutor John Molinelli said the collision took place at about 1:23 a.m. on Route 17 and that it occurred entirely in the shoulder of the highway.

“There was no evidence of pre-impact braking by the truck; instead it appears from the roadway evidence that Cumberbatch drove directly into the police car without stopping or attempting to stop,” Molinelli’s office said in a statement.

Cumberbatch is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham

