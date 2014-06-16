New Mexico parents arrested after toddler ingests methamphetamine

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (Reuters) - Police arrested a couple in New Mexico on suspicion of child abuse after their 22-month-old daughter was found to have methamphetamine in her system, authorities said on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous tipster told police on Friday that a child had ingested drugs at the home in Albuquerque, where officers found a squalid scene of drug paraphernalia, food, dirty diapers and dried feces on the floor.

Police said three children were taken into custody by New Mexico’s Department of Children, Youth and Families Department and were transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The other two children did not test positive for drugs, police said, adding that all three were dirty but none showed signs of physical or sexual abuse.

The couple, James Benson and Denise Clark, originally from California, appeared in court Sunday and were charged with child abuse.