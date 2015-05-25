Man and child killed, three children injured in N.M. cherry picker crash

(Reuters) - A man and a child were killed and three other children injured in New Mexico on Sunday when a cherry picker in which they were riding was knocked over by a gust of wind, police said.

The four children and the adult were inside the bucket of the elevated work platform, which was on the back of a flatbed trailer and not secured, said Albuquerque Police public information officer Simon Drobik.

“My speculation would be they were doing this for fun,” Drobik said. He said the adult had reportedly taken such rides with children before.

He said all the children were under the age of 18, and the injured children were taken to an area hospital.

He could not give the identities or age of the two people who died.