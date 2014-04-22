University of New Mexico running back arrested for rape, kidnapping

Crusoe Gongbay, 20, a University of New Mexico running back from Rockville, Maryland, is shown in this Bernalillo County Public Safety/Metropolitan Detention Center picture released to Reuters on April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bernalillo County Public Safety/Metropolitan Detention Center/Handout via Reuters

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (Reuters) - A University of New Mexico football player has been arrested on suspicion of raping and kidnapping a fellow student, officials said on Tuesday.

Crusoe Gongbay, 20, surrendered to university police on Monday and faces two counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration and one count of kidnapping. He is being held on $50,000 bond, Lieutenant Tim Stump of the university police said.

Head Football Coach Bob Davies suspended Gongbay, a 5-feet 11-inch (1.8-meter), 205-lb (93-kg) running back from Rockville, Maryland.

“Due to the obvious serious nature of these charges, he has been suspended indefinitely from the team,” Davies said in a statement.

The university police, the local detention center and the athletic department could not immediately say whether Gongbay had an attorney or when he might appear in court.

Gongbay, who the university said ran 592 yards last season, has been striving for a starting running back position.

The accusations against Gongbay, who is in his junior year, come as universities in Missouri, Florida and Montana have been criticized in the last year for their handling of rape claims against football players.

In the New Mexico case, a female student contacted a dorm official on April 13, who reported a rape to campus police. She was given a medical examination at an off-campus facility.

In addition to Gongbay, another suspect who is not a student, 21-year-old Ryan Ruff, also surrendered to university police and was being held on $100,000 bond on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, Stump said. Police are looking for a third suspect.