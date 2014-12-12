Patrons mourn clothing-optional status of New Orleans club after rape claim

Jamie Smith and Akshay Umashankar enjoy cocktails inside the pool at at the Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lee Celano

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Sitting by a heated pool at his favorite New Orleans hangout late on Tuesday, 29-year-old Tom Moore lamented that everyone in sight was wearing, at minimum, a bathing suit.

The lack of nudity at the palm tree-lined Country Club, a clothing-optional bastion for generations of gay men with an increasingly diverse clientele in recent years, was not due to the chill in the air but to fallout from an alleged sexual assault there this summer.

Announced in October as part of an agreement with the city allowing the club to retain its liquor license, the no-nudity policy is seen by many defenders of New Orleans’ fun-loving ethos as a misguided reform and a triumph of the killjoys.

“It seems just downright puritanical,” said Owen Courreges, a New Orleans lawyer and columnist.

New Orleans, where public drinking is legal and excess is often seen as a virtue, has a long tradition of tolerance. Some neighbors have complained about lewd behavior by club patrons but members of the local residents’ association have called it an asset for the community.

The New Orleans Mayor’s office, asked in writing whether the city believes nudity was a factor in the incident, did not respond.

The policy change came after a local woman, Maria Treme, went on local television news in August to tell how she had been sunbathing naked at the club a month earlier when, she says, she was drugged and sexually assaulted in the pool and the sauna.

Treme told Reuters she blames the incident not on nudity but primarily on the “sicko” who drugged her. After the new policy was announced, she was horrified to learn of flyers posted in the club’s neighborhood bearing her image and the words “No evidence of rape!”

Her case remains open, but she expresses little faith in the city police department’s troubled sex crimes unit to solve it or in the Country Club to assist it in doing so, citing a gap in a key portion of the club’s surveillance footage turned over to the authorities.

The club, which has disavowed the flyers and beefed up security, said in a statement on its website that it has cooperated fully with the investigation.

“We want the same thing – justice and healing,” the statement said.

Dismayed by the incident and its aftermath, the club is unlikely to be done in by losing its clothing-optional status, said Bert McComas, its general manager.

Since a major facelift in 2006, necessitated by damage sustained in Hurricane Katrina, the club has attracted an ever-increasing proportion of women and straight men, in part a reflection of the gentrifying Bywater neighborhood where it sits, he said.

Even on a cool winter evening, the grounds of the repurposed 19th century Italianate mansion had a tropical resort vibe, with groups of people lounging in the club pool and in a secluded hot tub.

The shedding of the club’s gay-only identity, painful for some longtime patrons, has allowed it to begin turning a profit, McComas said, in much the same way that losing its clothing-optional status can help it achieve an even broader, if on balance more buttoned-up, customer base.

“I am sad to see a tradition go but I embrace what we have to come,” he said.

That future will not be defined by sexual assault, but by the club’s spirit of inclusivity, said Erica Langhoff, 26, a regular who was smitten after her first visit two years ago with gay male friends.

The desire by some to sand down the city’s rough edges is wrongheaded, she said, and it will not tarnish the club’s soul.

“That spirit isn’t something that can be crushed by the puritanical forces that be,” she said.