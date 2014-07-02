FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Victim in New Orleans Bourbon Street shootout dies
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 2, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Victim in New Orleans Bourbon Street shootout dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Justin Odom, 20, is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the New Orleans Police Department. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout via Reuters

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A 21-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of a weekend shootout on New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street has died, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is from Hammond, Louisiana, but whose name was not released, was among 10 people wounded by the gunfire that sent revelers scrambling at about 2:45 a.m. CDT on Sunday. Four others remained in hospital in stable condition, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Orleans police named 20-year-old Justin Odom as a person of interest in the shootout. He is also wanted on unrelated warrants.

The incident began as a verbal dispute between two men who then both opened fire, police said.

Justin Odom, 20, is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the New Orleans Police Department. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout via Reuters

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 39, a police spokesman said.

One of the victims, from Perth, Australia, recounted for her hometown newspaper on Wednesday how she was shot in the mouth, with the bullet exiting through her cheek.

Amy Matthews, 21, who was vacationing in New Orleans with a friend, lost several of her teeth in the shooting, the West Australian newspaper reported.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has vowed to bring the shooters to justice.

Bourbon Street runs through the heart of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood, the French Quarter, a prime tourist destination packed with bars, restaurants, clubs and souvenir shops.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.