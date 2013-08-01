Advertising exec killed in 17-story plunge from New York City balcony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 35-year-old advertising executive plunged to her death from the balcony of her 17th-floor New York City apartment after the railing buckled, police said.

Jennifer Rosoff had gone out on the balcony to smoke a cigarette at around 12:50 a.m. EDT when the railing gave way. She fell onto construction scaffolding at the first-floor level of the midtown Manhattan building, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her death was believed to be an accident and no foul play was suspected, police said. Rosoff’s date was in the apartment at the time, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The gray brick 20-story East Side highrise where the woman lived, is owned by the luxury real estate company Stonehenge. Only the apartments on the higher floors have balconies, according to the managing company’s website.

Rosoff was the Director of Sales at TripleLift, an advertising agency on Fifth Avenue. She had previously worked at The New Yorker and at Cosmopolitan magazine, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and co-worker,” TripleLift CEO Eric Berry said in a statement. “She was a well-loved and highly-respected member of our team. Her tremendous energy and humor brought so much joy to the office.”