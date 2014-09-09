FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three bodies, throats slashed, found in burned New York apartment
#U.S.
September 9, 2014

Three bodies, throats slashed, found in burned New York apartment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York police found three burned bodies with their throats apparently slashed after an early morning apartment fire on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

The fire at an apartment in the borough of Queens was reported at 4:50 a.m. and confined to the living room, she said. Police found the bodies after firefighters put out the blaze.

An investigation is under way and a coroner will determine the cause of death, the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
