Three bodies, throats slashed, found in burned New York apartment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York police found three burned bodies with their throats apparently slashed after an early morning apartment fire on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

The fire at an apartment in the borough of Queens was reported at 4:50 a.m. and confined to the living room, she said. Police found the bodies after firefighters put out the blaze.

An investigation is under way and a coroner will determine the cause of death, the spokeswoman said.