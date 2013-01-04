Grand jury indicts New York "Terrorist Encyclopedia" bomb suspect

Aaron Greene (R) appears in Manhattan Criminal Court with his lawyer Lisa Pelosi in New York January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A grand jury indicted a New York man arrested on Saturday after police found an explosive compound, bomb-making manuals and weapons in a Greenwich Village apartment he shares with his girlfriend.

Aaron Greene, 31, appeared briefly in a New York courtroom on Friday, and was informed of the indictment by a judge. He was returned to jail without bail.

Formal charges against Greene were set to be announced at a January 29 court appearance, when he is expected to enter a plea, prosecutors said.

Greene’s girlfriend, Morgan Gliedman, who was nine months pregnant when she was arrested, gave birth over the weekend to a baby girl and remained hospitalized in police custody, a law enforcement source said. It was unclear when she would be formally arraigned.

Police received a tip about the weapons and potential explosives from someone who had been in the couple’s apartment, a police official said. Gliedman was wanted on suspicion of credit card theft, the official said.

Authorities, executing a search warrant of the couple’s apartment, found bomb-making instructions, including a manual called “The Terrorist Encyclopedia”, high-capacity rifle magazines, a flare launcher, two shotguns, and a plastic bottle containing seven grams of hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, or HMTD, court documents said.

The discovery of the HMTD, commonly used in homemade bombs, prompted an evacuation of nearby buildings, a law enforcement source said.

Interest in the case has been driven by the couple’s privileged background. Gliedman’s father, Paul Gliedman, is director of radiation oncology at Beth Israel Hospital in Brooklyn, according to a second law enforcement source.

Gliedman studied creative writing at The School of The Art Institute of Chicago, according to her Facebook page.

Greene’s lawyer declined to comment on Friday, as did Greene’s parents, who were in court for their son’s appearance.