New mother in suspected New York bomb-making den released on bail

Morgan Gliedman (C) stands next to her lawyer Gerald Shargel (L) in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Brinzac/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York woman arrested after bomb-making manuals, weapons and a highly explosive compound were found in her apartment was released on bail into a drug treatment facility on Tuesday.

Morgan Gliedman, 27, who along with her boyfriend, Aaron Greene, 31, was charged last week with weapons possessions, appeared in a New York courtroom to accept a bail package without saying a word.

The deal included: $150,000 bond, surrender of her passport, electronic monitoring and 30 days at an inpatient drug rehabilitation facility.

Her defense attorney, Gerald Shargel, whose previous criminal clients have included Mafia dons and mobsters, said Gliedman was “doing as well as to be expected under the circumstances.”

Gliedman and Greene have struggled with heroin addiction, police said last week.

Gliedman, who gave birth to a baby girl soon after her arrest, appeared in court in a brown knit dress.

Her father, Paul Gliedman, director of radiology at New York’s Beth Israel hospital, sat in court and smiled at his daughter as she returned from the judge’s bench.

New York police received a tip about the weapons and potential explosives from someone who had been in the couple’s apartment, a police official said. Gliedman was wanted on suspicion of credit card theft, the official said.

Authorities, executing a search warrant of the couple’s Greenwich Village apartment, found bomb-making instructions, including a manual called “The Terrorist Encyclopedia”, high-capacity rifle magazines, a flare launcher, two shotguns, and a plastic bottle containing seven grams of hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, or HMTD, court documents said.

Gliedman and Greene each were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon - one charge for the explosives and a second charge for a shotgun police discovered.

Greene, who was arraigned last week, was denied bail and remains in custody.

Gliedman was also arraigned on Tuesday on an outstanding 2012 grand larceny charge. She was scheduled to appear in court again on January 29 on the weapons possession charges.

(This story corrects quote attribution to Shargel, not defendant’s father; rewrites 4th paragraph)