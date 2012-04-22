Investigators end search for New York boy missing since 1979

FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investigators searching a New York basement for clues about the 1979 disappearance of a 6-year-old boy have ended their search after “nothing conclusive was found,” a law enforcement source said on Sunday.

Etan Patz was one of the first missing children in the United States to have his photograph printed on milk cartons after he disappeared and helped fuel an intense national campaign in search of missing children in the 1980s.

“The search in the Patz location has concluded and there was nothing conclusive found,” said the law enforcement source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

“A stain on the wall is being tested (in a laboratory) but it’s inconclusive what that’s about. The digging has been done. There were no bones or obvious human remains found,” the source said.