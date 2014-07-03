FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five injured after Brooklyn Bridge facade collapses
July 3, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Five injured after Brooklyn Bridge facade collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers clean up after what local media describe as a stone facade collapsed underneath the Brooklyn Bridge after an unusually strong summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - A section of a stone facade inside a Brooklyn Bridge underpass collapsed late on Wednesday evening, injuring five people, a New York City fire official said.

The roughly 25-foot section of stonework toppled before 8 p.m. local time, New York City Fire Department spokesman Jim Long said.

“There is nothing structurally wrong with the bridge,” Long said, adding that the people who were injured were not hit with the heavier chunks of falling debris.

The cause was being investigated.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Kim Coghill

