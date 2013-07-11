FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City building explosion injures ten: fire dept
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 11, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

New York City building explosion injures ten: fire dept

Chris Francescani, Noreen O'Donnell

2 Min Read

Emergency services personnel from the FDNY and NYPD inspect the site where part of a five-story building collapsed after a reported explosion in New York July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At least 10 people were injured when part of a five-story building containing businesses and residences in Manhattan’s Chinatown district collapsed after an explosion, fire officials said on Thursday.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Boyce said. He would not confirm local press reports of a gas leak, saying the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters said they responded within three minutes, arriving at 17 Pike Street at 12:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) to find part of the first floor had collapsed and the building was on fire.

Four people were seriously injured and taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center. Six others with minor injuries, including two firefighters, were taken to Bellevue Hospital, Boyce said.

Emergency services personnel from the FDNY and NYPD inspect the site where part of a five-story building collapsed after a reported explosion in New York July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boyce said that the mixed-used building, which contains businesses on the ground floor and residential apartments above, has “existing fire code violations” that are being investigated.

A Consolidated Edison spokesman said gas had been shut off to the building after the explosion as a precaution, a routine procedure.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Witnesses said the explosion was loud, and startled neighbors and pedestrians.

“I heard ‘boom’,” said Yi Len, 55, a Long Island man who was visiting a local doctor when the explosion ripped through the rear of the building’s ground floor, which houses a bus company office and a beauty salon. He said the explosion was followed by a strong smell of smoke for about 20 minutes.

(Corrects spelling of name in final paragraph to Yi, instead of Eyi)

Writing by Chris Francescani; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.