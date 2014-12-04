Holder says investigation of chokehold case will be done quickly

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday that the Department of Justice’s civil rights investigation into a New York police officer who killed a man with a chokehold will be as quick as possible.
Speaking in Cleveland, Holder said the investigation would be exhaustive and fair and if appropriate, “we will bring charges.” A grand jury decided not to bring charges against the police officer, triggering widespread protests on Wednesday.
