U.S. attorney general Holder says more must be done on policing
December 4, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. attorney general Holder says more must be done on policing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday that he and President Barack Obama agree that the time has come to do more on police use of lethal force after a number of recent controversial incidents.

Speaking at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Cleveland, Holder said more changes are needed to improve community trust in policing in addition to investigations of potential civil rights abuses in specific cases.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Dunham

