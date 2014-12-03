FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Garner case speaks to larger issues between minorities, police
December 3, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says Garner case speaks to larger issues between minorities, police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that a grand jury decision not to indict police officers in the Eric Garner chokehold death case in New York City “speaks to the larger issues” between minorities and police in America.

While not directly commenting on the case, Obama said the decision speaks to “the concern on the part of too many minority communities that law enforcement is not working with them and dealing with them in a fair way.”

Obama this week ordered a task force to look at how to improve the relationship between police and minority communities.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

