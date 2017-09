Fire shoots from the roof of a building after it collapsed and burst into flames in New York City's East Village as seen in this picture taken by Scott Westerfeld March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Westerfeld

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At least one person was critically injured in a building collapse in New York City’s East Village neighborhood on Thursday and others were being assessed, fire officials said.

Live footage on local television showed a residential apartment building engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. Local media also reported a large explosion at the scene.