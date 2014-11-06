Mobster-turned-informant in New York gets time served for racketeering

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Mafia captain in New York who faced life in prison for racketeering conspiracy was sentenced on Thursday to time served and five years of supervised release after prosecutors praised his “historic” cooperation with authorities.

As the first member of the once formidable Bonanno crime family to cooperate with government, Frank Coppa, 73, was credited with helping to bring about the decline of the murderous organized crime group as other members went on to follow his example, according to prosecutors who argued for leniency.

“While he did many terrible acts and participated in many violent episodes as a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, he has also gone to great efforts to make amends for what he’s done,” Judge Nicholas Garaufis said at Federal District Court in Brooklyn.

Coppa had agreed to cooperate with the government when he pleaded guilty in 2002 to one count of racketeering conspiracy, but his sentencing ended up delayed for more than a decade while he helped prosecutors. At the time of his plea deal, he was already in jail for another crime.

The racketeering charge included two conspiracies to murder, the murder of an associate, loan-sharking, money laundering and extortion.

Coppa’s cooperation as well as his failing health played a role in a lenient sentence, Garaufis said.

Coppa entered the courtroom on a mobility scooter, dressed in a red tie, white shirt and black cardigan. He stood up from his scooter, despite the judge’s opposition.

“I‘m really sorry for the people that I’ve hurt,” he told the court.

Coppa was associated with the Bonanno crime family for more than 30 years and eventually became one of its captains, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

When he agreed to cooperate in 2002, Coppa was already in jail for his involvement in a lucrative stock fraud in which he and several associates cheated unsuspecting investors of some $40 million in the mid-1990s. He served 24 months in jail between 2002 and 2004 concurrently with his sentencing for the stock fraud scheme.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Amy Busa, a federal prosecutor, said that “his cooperation truly was historic.”

Richard Mays, Coppa’s attorney, called the sentence appropriate.